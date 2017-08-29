TPM Livewire

Conway Claims ‘Nothing Came Of’ Stalled Trump Tower Project In Moscow

PIN-IT
Cheriss May/SIPPL Sipa USA
By Published August 29, 2017 6:55 pm

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday claimed that “nothing came” of efforts by Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney and friend, on a deal to construct a Trump-branded tower in Moscow.

“Nothing came of it. There is no Trump Tower in Moscow, no visit was made,” Conway said on Fox News.

The Washington Post reported on Monday that Cohen tried to contact Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman in January 2016 for help with the project. Cohen blamed Felix Sater, his friend and a longtime Trump associate, for pushing him to reach out.

In a 2015 email exchange, according to the New York Times, Sater bragged about his connections to Putin and predicted that the Russian leader would help Trump win the election.

“Our boy can become president of the USA and we can engineer it,” Sater wrote to Cohen. “I will get all of Putins team to buy in on this, I will manage this process.”

“Nothing came of this. No deal was made, no visit was made,” Conway claimed on Tuesday. “He has no business dealings there and in this case no deal was made.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Conway Claims 'Nothing Came Of' Stalled Trump Tower Project In Moscow 14 seconds ago

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday claimed that "nothing came" of efforts...

GSA Inspector General Evaluating Agency's Lease For Trump’s DC Hotel 29 minutes ago

The General Services Administration on Monday said its office of inspector general is evaluating the...

Trump: 'Probably There's Never Been' A US Disaster As Expensive As Harvey about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said there has "probably" never been a disaster as expensive as...

Judge Dismisses Palin's Defamation Suit Against NYT For Political Violence Op-Ed about 4 hours ago

A judge on Tuesday dismissed former Alaska governor and GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah...

Trump Addresses Crowd During Visit With Hurricane Victims: ‘What A Turnout’ about 4 hours ago

After a briefing with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and FEMA administrator William “Brock” Long...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.