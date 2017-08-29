Conway Claims ‘Nothing Came Of’ Stalled Trump Tower Project In Moscow

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday claimed that “nothing came” of efforts by Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney and friend, on a deal to construct a Trump-branded tower in Moscow.

“Nothing came of it. There is no Trump Tower in Moscow, no visit was made,” Conway said on Fox News.

The Washington Post reported on Monday that Cohen tried to contact Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman in January 2016 for help with the project. Cohen blamed Felix Sater, his friend and a longtime Trump associate, for pushing him to reach out.

In a 2015 email exchange, according to the New York Times, Sater bragged about his connections to Putin and predicted that the Russian leader would help Trump win the election.

“Our boy can become president of the USA and we can engineer it,” Sater wrote to Cohen. “I will get all of Putins team to buy in on this, I will manage this process.”

“Nothing came of this. No deal was made, no visit was made,” Conway claimed on Tuesday. “He has no business dealings there and in this case no deal was made.”