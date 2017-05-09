TPM Livewire

Kellyanne Conway On Comey Firing: ‘It’s Not A Cover Up’

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway answers questions during a network television interview in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Published May 9, 2017 9:07 pm

Senior White House aide Kellyanne Conway said emphatically Tuesday that President Donald Trump firing the FBI Director was “not a cover-up.”

“In fact, the President makes very clear in his letter the fact that Mr. Comey on at least three occasions assured the President that he is not under investigation,” she said in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

She was responding to Cooper’s quoting Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Trump made that claim in his letter to Comey. The ousted FBI director has never said publicly that Trump isn’t under FBI investigation.

“Yeah, when did he say that? On what occasions did he do that?” Cooper interjected, referring to Trump’s claim in the letter.

“That’s between the President of the United States and Director Comey,” Conway responded.

Earlier, Cooper asked Conway why the White House cited the deputy attorney general’s criticism of Comey’s handling of the Clinton email investigation as justification for his firing, given Trump praised that same investigation when it hurt Clinton politically.

“I think you’re looking at the wrong set of facts here,” she responded. “In other words you’re going back to the campaign. This man is the President of the United States. He acted decisively today.”

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
