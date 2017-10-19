Conway: ‘Haters’ Are ‘Negative’ About Trump’s Remarks To Soldier’s Widow

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway on Thursday claimed that the outcry about President Donald Trump’s reported remarks to the widow of a U.S. soldier killed in Niger was the result of “haters” being “negative.”

“Everybody knows that this President is very sorry for this family’s loss, as he is every other family’s loss. I’ve seen it firsthand,” Conway told Fox News. “And it’s just the haters being presumptively negative, as they always are.”

She said Trump was “very sad” for Sgt. La David T. Johnson’s family but claimed outrage about his remarks was driven by “people of privilege” who “think that they can score cheap political points against a President.”

“They are misrepresenting the President. You have to give the full quote,” Conway said.

She claimed Trump’s full remarks to Johnson’s widow “ended with him saying, ‘But it’s never easier,’ ‘It’s always difficult,’ or ‘This is very tough’ or ‘These are hard.'”

According to Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL), Trump told Johnson’s widow, “He knew what was signing up for, but I guess it hurts anyway.”