Conway: Dip In Approval Shows Voters Want Trump To Focus On His Agenda

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Sunday gave her boss some advice she attributed to hypothetical supporters who have been responsible for a dip in his approval ratings: “Focus on the agenda.”

“His approval rating among Republicans and conservative and Trump voters is down slightly. It needs to go up,” Conway said on ABC News’ “This Week.”

She said President Donald Trump’s supporters “are telling him, ‘Just enact your program. Don’t worry about a Congress that isn’t supporting legislation to get big-ticket items done.'”

Conway said those supporters would also advise Trump not to “worry about all the distractions and diversions and discouragement.”

“‘Focus on the agenda,'” she said, still speaking directly to Trump, before switching back to third person. “And he’s doing that.”