TPM Livewire

Conway: Dip In Approval Shows Voters Want Trump To Focus On His Agenda

PIN-IT
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway stands before President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Washington. Trump is announcing the first U.S. assembly plant for electronics giant Foxconn in a project that's expected to result in billions of dollars in investment in the state and create thousands of jobs. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published August 6, 2017 9:34 am

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Sunday gave her boss some advice she attributed to hypothetical supporters who have been responsible for a dip in his approval ratings: “Focus on the agenda.”

“His approval rating among Republicans and conservative and Trump voters is down slightly. It needs to go up,” Conway said on ABC News’ “This Week.”

She said President Donald Trump’s supporters “are telling him, ‘Just enact your program. Don’t worry about a Congress that isn’t supporting legislation to get big-ticket items done.'”

Conway said those supporters would also advise Trump not to “worry about all the distractions and diversions and discouragement.”

“‘Focus on the agenda,'” she said, still speaking directly to Trump, before switching back to third person. “And he’s doing that.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Conway: Dip In Approval Shows Voters Want Trump To Focus On His Agenda 7 seconds ago

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Sunday gave her boss some advice she...

Trump Tweets Support For DOJ's Leak Crackdown: 'The Tougher The Better' 29 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Saturday tweeted his support for the Justice Department's crackdown on...

Trump: McMaster And I Are Working ‘Very Well Together’ about 17 hours ago

President Donald Trump said late Friday that he and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster...

Fox Host Eric Bolling Suspended Pending Results Of Lewd Text Messages Probe about 17 hours ago

Fox New host Eric Bolling has been suspended while the network conducts an investigation into...

Report: Fox News Host Sent Unsolicited Lewd Text Messages To Colleagues about 22 hours ago

Longtime Fox News host Eric Bolling reportedly sent unsolicited text messages with photos of...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.