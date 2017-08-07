Trump Booster Appears In ‘Team Trump’ Video For ‘Real News’ After Leaving CNN

Kayleigh McEnany, formerly a frequent Trump-supporting guest on CNN, on Sunday appeared in a video on the President’s Facebook page promoting his handful of accomplishments from the past week as “the real news.”

McEnany on Saturday announced her departure from CNN, where she was a pro-Trump commentator, and appeared the next day in a video tweeted by the “official Team Trump account.”

President Donald Trump’s verified Facebook page also posted the video, which featured McEnany touting Trump’s few accomplishments in front of a background covered in campaign logos.

McEnany opened the relentlessly upbeat promotional segment by thanking viewers for watching “the news of the week from Trump Tower here in New York.”

She touted jobs report data released on Friday as proof that “President Trump has clearly steered the economy back in the right direction,” and praised his support for a bill that would limit legal immigration.

McEnany closed the video by assuring viewers that her selectively positive coverage was reliable: “Thank you for joining us, everybody. I’m Kayleigh McEnany, and that is the real news.”

Join @kayleighmcenany​ as she provides you the news of the week from Trump Tower in New York! #MAGA #TeamTrump pic.twitter.com/CTi7l6j5Ub — Official Team Trump (@TeamTrump) August 6, 2017

CNN reported it was not clear whether the Republican National Committee or Trump’s reelection campaign funded the video, but said the segment “does not appear to be government-funded.” Politico reported Monday afternoon that McEnany is slated to become the committee’s national spokesman.

Former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul nevertheless said the video was reminiscent of state-owned media.

Wow. Feels eerily like so many state-owned channels I've watched in other countries https://t.co/dqsLEfuLj8 — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) August 6, 2017

The White House referred TPM’s request for comment to Trump’s campaign, which did not immediately respond.

