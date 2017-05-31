Kathy Griffin Apologizes For Gruesome Trump Photo: ‘I Went Way Too Far’

Comedian Kathy Griffin issued an apology Tuesday evening for her controversial photoshoot in which she holds the likeness of Donald Trump’s bloodied, severed head.

“I sincerely apologize. I’m just now seeing the reaction of these images. I’m a comic, I crossed the line, I moved the line, then I crossed it. I went way too far,” Griffin said in a video she posted on Twitter. She also promised to ask the photographer, Tyler Shields, to take down the photo.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Griffin faced significant backlash from both ends of the political spectrum. Chelsea Clinton tweeted that the photo was “vile and wrong.” Mitt Romney wrote, “Our politics have become too base, too low, & too vulgar, but Kathy Griffin’s post descends into an even more repugnant & vile territory.”

Trump himself blasted the comedian, saying she should be “ashamed” of herself.