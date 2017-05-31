TPM Livewire

Kathy Griffin Apologizes For Gruesome Trump Photo: ‘I Went Way Too Far’

Kathy Griffin attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
Rich Fury/Invision/AP
By Published May 31, 2017 11:55 am

Comedian Kathy Griffin issued an apology Tuesday evening for her controversial photoshoot in which she holds the likeness of Donald Trump’s bloodied, severed head.

“I sincerely apologize. I’m just now seeing the reaction of these images. I’m a comic, I crossed the line, I moved the line, then I crossed it. I went way too far,” Griffin said in a video she posted on Twitter. She also promised to ask the photographer, Tyler Shields, to take down the photo.

Griffin faced significant backlash from both ends of the political spectrum. Chelsea Clinton tweeted that the photo was “vile and wrong.” Mitt Romney wrote, “Our politics have become too base, too low, & too vulgar, but Kathy Griffin’s post descends into an even more repugnant & vile territory.”

Trump himself blasted the comedian, saying she should be “ashamed” of herself.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Cristina Cabrera
Cristina Cabrera is the social media editor at TPM based in New York. Previously, she worked for Vocativ and interned at USA Today and New York 1 News. She received her B.A at NYU. Follow her on Twitter @crismcabrera
Kathy Griffin Apologizes For Gruesome Trump Photo: 'I Went Way Too Far'

