Trump Lawyer Says President ‘Totally Vindicated’ By Comey Testimony

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer on Wednesday responded to fired FBI Director James Comey’s prepared testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee by saying that Trump felt “completely and totally vindicated.”

The committee released Comey’s testimony earlier Wednesday.

“The president is pleased that Mr. Comey has finally publicly confirmed his private reports that the President was not under investigation in any Russia probe,” Marc Kasowitz wrote in a statement. “The president feels completely and totally vindicated.”

“He is eager to continue to move forward with his agenda,” Kasowitz concluded.

Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs first published the statement on Twitter. She said Kasowitz gave the statement to Margaret Talev, also of Bloomberg.

The fired FBI director wrote that Trump asked him to drop the federal investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey also wrote that Trump had asked him for his loyalty, and that he described the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election “as ‘a cloud’ that was impairing his ability to act on behalf of the country.”