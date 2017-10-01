TPM Livewire

Kasich: ‘I Certainly Hope’ Roy Moore Doesn’t Represent The GOP’s Future

PIN-IT
Republican presidential candidate, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, speaks during a town hall at Thomas farms Community Center Monday, April 25, 2016, in Rockville, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published October 1, 2017 1:58 pm

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) on Sunday said he hopes Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore does not represent the Republican Party’s future.

“I certainly hope not,” Kasich said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I mean, we have to look at his whole record and a number of the things that he said,” Kasich added. “I can tell you for me, I don’t support that. I couldn’t vote for that. I don’t know what the heck I would have to do, but I don’t live in that state.”

Among his more controversial comments, Moore in 2005 said homosexual activity should be illegal and compared it to bestiality, in 2006 said Muslims should be barred from serving in Congress, and suggested earlier this year that the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks happened because America turned away from God.

Kasich said that if the Republican Party “can’t be fixed” then he will not “be able to support the party, period, that’s the end of it.”

“What do you mean, you’re going to give up on the party?” Tapper pressed. “Are you talking about possibly becoming an independent?”

“No, not at this,” Kasich said. “What I’m saying to you is, we need to fix it.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Continues Twitter Tirade Against Negotiating With North Korea about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday continued his Twitter tirade against negotiating with "Rocket Man,"...

Schumer: Trump Should 'Roll Up His Sleeves,' Stop Attacking San Juan Mayor about 5 hours ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Sunday said President Donald Trump should "roll...

Kasich: 'I Certainly Hope' Roy Moore Doesn't Represent The GOP's Future about 5 hours ago

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) on Sunday said he hopes Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore does not...

Ryan: I Think Trump Is 'Learning' When It Comes To Race Issues about 5 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Sunday said he thinks President Donald Trump is...

Corker Says He Stands By Harsh Criticism Of Trump After Charlottesville about 7 hours ago

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who announced last month that he will not run for reelection,...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.