Kasich: ‘I Certainly Hope’ Roy Moore Doesn’t Represent The GOP’s Future

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) on Sunday said he hopes Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore does not represent the Republican Party’s future.

“I certainly hope not,” Kasich said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I mean, we have to look at his whole record and a number of the things that he said,” Kasich added. “I can tell you for me, I don’t support that. I couldn’t vote for that. I don’t know what the heck I would have to do, but I don’t live in that state.”

Among his more controversial comments, Moore in 2005 said homosexual activity should be illegal and compared it to bestiality, in 2006 said Muslims should be barred from serving in Congress, and suggested earlier this year that the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks happened because America turned away from God.

Kasich said that if the Republican Party “can’t be fixed” then he will not “be able to support the party, period, that’s the end of it.”

“What do you mean, you’re going to give up on the party?” Tapper pressed. “Are you talking about possibly becoming an independent?”

“No, not at this,” Kasich said. “What I’m saying to you is, we need to fix it.”