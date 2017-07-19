TPM Livewire

Rove Says He Wouldn’t Have Gone To Meeting With Russian Lawyer

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
By Published July 19, 2017 10:25 am

Former George W. Bush aide Karl Rove on Monday said he would not have taken a meeting with a Russian lawyer the way Donald Trump Jr. according to Politico.

Speaking at an off-the-record corporate conference, Rove said any campaign that receives an email offering opposition research as aid from a foreign government should not take the meeting and should notify the FBI, Politico Playbook reported.

Rove said staffers on a presidential campaign often receive offers of opposition research, which he said are often unfruitful and should be passed on to opposition researchers.

Trump Jr. last week tweeted email messages surrounding a meeting with a “Russian government attorney” after he was offered damaging information on Hillary Clinton as part of a Russian state effort to aid his father’s campaign. Questions arising from his disclosure have since metastasized to ensnare his brother-in-law Jared Kushner and father President Donald Trump as well.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
