Judge Dismisses Palin’s Defamation Suit Against NYT For Political Violence Op-Ed

A judge on Tuesday dismissed former Alaska governor and GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against the New York Times Company for an editorial about political violence the paper corrected twice after publication.

“Nowhere is political journalism so free, so robust, or perhaps so rowdy as in the United States,” U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff wrote in his opinion. “In the exercise of that freedom, mistakes will be made, some of which will be hurtful to others. Responsible journals will promptly correct their errors; others will not.”

He said Palin failed to show “that the mistake was made maliciously” and that her complaint “must be dismissed” as a result.

Palin filed the lawsuit against the New York Times Company alleging defamation after the paper published an editorial connecting political incitement to acts of violence.

The editorial cited a map Palin’s political action committee circulated showing Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ) “and 19 other Democrats under stylized cross hairs.”

Giffords survived an assassination attempt when she was shot in the head at a 2011 public event.

The New York Times corrected the editorial twice after publication and noted “no such link was established” between incitement and violence in the Giffords shooting.