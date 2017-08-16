TPM Livewire

Johnson: Can We Move On From Trump Defending White Supremacists Already

Cliff Owen/FR170079 AP
Published August 16, 2017 1:51 pm

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) signaled on Wednesday that he’s tired of questions about President Donald Trump’s controversial comments on the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“You tell me what he needs to say so we can move beyond this,” he told reporters, according to the Cap Times. “He said it once. Again, I’m not going to speak for the President, I speak for myself.”

Johnson continued to express frustration over foreign policy and budgetary issues he said were being ignored in the meantime.

“We can continue to harp on President Trump’s reaction to Charlottesville, but from my standpoint, I’m concentrating on finding areas of agreement and doing everything I can under my committee’s jurisdiction and what I can do to improve the situation,” he said.

Johnson also said he doesn’t see any reason for impeachment.

“Is it too early to think about Article 25 and impeachment?” asked one reporter.

“On what grounds?” Johnson responded.

Following a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia featuring Nazi salutes and shouts of “Jews will not replace us,” Trump on Tuesday blamed “both sides” for the violence leading to counter-protester Heather Heyer’s death. He also said “both sides” had “fine people.”

While Johnson admitted he wasn’t “entirely” comfortable with Trump’s comments, he avoided criticizing the President outright and pivoted to healing divides.

“Let’s try to unify this nation. Let’s try and heal it. Let’s try and focus on what is causing the division and reduce it,” said Johnson.

The Wisconsin senator lamented the situation during an appearance on WTMJ’s “Jeff Wagner Show” on the same day.

“I just find this whole thing depressing,” he said.

Watch Johnson addressing questions about Trump below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Cristina Cabrera
Cristina Cabrera is the social media editor at TPM based in New York. Previously, she worked for Vocativ and interned at USA Today and New York 1 News. She received her B.A at NYU. Follow her on Twitter @crismcabrera
