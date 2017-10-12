It’s Not Me, It’s You: John Kelly Lectures The Press To ‘Get Better Sources’

White House chief of staff John Kelly told the White House press corps Thursday that one of President Donald Trump’s frustrations “is you.”

“Me personally?” the reporter questioning him asked.

“All of you,” Kelly said.

“Not all of you, but many of you.”

“I’m a reasonable guy,” he continued. “But when I read in the morning, I read — I won’t tell you what I read, but when I watch TV in the morning, it’s astounding to me how much is misreported.”

The chief of staff said he recognized that many members of the media were “operating off of contacts, leaks, whatever you call them.”

But he offered the assembled reporters a piece of advice: “Maybe develop some better sources.”

“Some person that works way down inside an office or — Well, just develop some better sources,” he said.

Kelly also noted that “Congress has been frustrating” to the President.

“Of course, our government is designed to be slow, and it is,” he said.