TPM Livewire

It’s Not Me, It’s You: John Kelly Lectures The Press To ‘Get Better Sources’

PIN-IT
White House chief of staff John Kelly listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner with Latin American leaders at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published October 12, 2017 2:37 pm

White House chief of staff John Kelly told the White House press corps Thursday that one of President Donald Trump’s frustrations “is you.”

“Me personally?” the reporter questioning him asked.

“All of you,” Kelly said.

“Not all of you, but many of you.”

“I’m a reasonable guy,” he continued. “But when I read in the morning, I read — I won’t tell you what I read, but when I watch TV in the morning, it’s astounding to me how much is misreported.”

The chief of staff said he recognized that many members of the media were “operating off of contacts, leaks, whatever you call them.”

But he offered the assembled reporters a piece of advice: “Maybe develop some better sources.”

“Some person that works way down inside an office or — Well, just develop some better sources,” he said.

Kelly also noted that “Congress has been frustrating” to the President.

“Of course, our government is designed to be slow, and it is,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Speaker Ryan Shrugs Off Trump's Attacks On GOPers: 'It's What He Does' 17 minutes ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Thursday said that he and and other congressional...

It's Not Me, It's You: John Kelly Lectures The Press To 'Get Better Sources' about 3 hours ago

White House chief of staff John Kelly told the White House press corps Thursday...

Kelly: Trump’s Tweet Was Accurate, U.S. Will Stay In PR ‘Until The Job Is Done’ about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump does, in fact, believe the people of Puerto Rico are U.S....

WH Chief Of Staff Meets The Press: 'I Don't Think I'm Being Fired Today' about 3 hours ago

White House chief of staff John Kelly took over the White House press briefing...

CNN: Lynch Scheduled To Meet with Congressional Investigators Next Week about 4 hours ago

Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch will voluntarily meet with congressional investigators next week as...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.