Kelly Says A Special Counsel Should Probe Clinton, DNC Links To Dossier

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said on Monday that a special counsel should be appointed to investigate the decision by the Hillary Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee to help fund opposition research that eventually became the dossier on President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia.

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham asked Kelly if a special counsel should look into the funding of the dossier.

“I think probably as a layman looking at this kind of thing, we need to find someone who’s very very objective who can get to the bottom of these accusations, I think it’s important,” Kelly replied. “Again, the American people have an absolute right to know these things unless things are classified.”

The chief of staff also said that the indictments of Paul Manafort and Rick Gates stemmed from activities that took place from before the campaign, ignoring the guilty plea of campaign adviser George Papadopolous, who told investigators he talked to a Russia-linked professor about “dirt” on Clinton. Kelly said that there was no “collusion” between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Still, Kelly told Ingraham that the probe has been “very distracting” for the President.