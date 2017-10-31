TPM Livewire

John Kelly Will ‘Never’ Apologize For Comments About Rep. Wilson (VIDEO)

PIN-IT
By Published October 31, 2017 8:29 am

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said Monday night that he has no plans to apologize to Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) after falsely accusing her of boasting about securing funding for an FBI building.

During a Fox News interview, host Laura Ingraham asked Kelly if he had
“anything to apologize for” in his spat with the congresswoman following President Donald Trump’s phone call to a Gold Star widow.

“No. Never,” Kelly replied. “I’ll apologize if I need to. But for something like this, absolutely not. I stand by my comments.”

Their tiff began after Wilson revealed that Trump told the widow, Myeshia Johnson, that her husband knew what he was signing up for. Kelly defended Trump’s comments on the call and raised a new criticism of Wilson, claiming that she bragged about her work to secure funding for an FBI building that opened in 2015.

Video later surfaced that showed Wilson did not mention funding at all, but spent part of her speech talking about her efforts and the work of her colleagues in Congress to pass a bill quickly that would dedicate the new building to fallen FBI agents.

Kelly told Ingraham that after the video surfaced, a few people came to Kelly offering to back up his side of the story. But Kelly said he should “let go” of his fight with Wilson on that.

Watch a clip of the interview via Fox News:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Kelly Says A Special Counsel Should Probe Clinton, DNC Links To Dossier 24 minutes ago

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said on Monday that a special counsel...

John Kelly Will 'Never' Apologize For Comments About Rep. Wilson (VIDEO) 51 minutes ago

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said Monday night that he has no...

Carter Page: Russia ‘May Have Come Up’ In Email Exchanges With Papadopoulos about 1 hours ago

Carter Page, a foreign policy campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, admitted on MSNBC...

Ta-Nehisi Coates Schools John Kelly On History Of Civil War And 'Compromise' about 1 hours ago

After White House Chief of Staff John Kelly on Monday night said that the...

John Kelly Says 'Lack Of An Ability To Compromise Led To The Civil War' (VIDEO) about 2 hours ago

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly on Monday said that the Civil War...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.