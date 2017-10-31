John Kelly Will ‘Never’ Apologize For Comments About Rep. Wilson (VIDEO)

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said Monday night that he has no plans to apologize to Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) after falsely accusing her of boasting about securing funding for an FBI building.

During a Fox News interview, host Laura Ingraham asked Kelly if he had

“anything to apologize for” in his spat with the congresswoman following President Donald Trump’s phone call to a Gold Star widow.

“No. Never,” Kelly replied. “I’ll apologize if I need to. But for something like this, absolutely not. I stand by my comments.”

Their tiff began after Wilson revealed that Trump told the widow, Myeshia Johnson, that her husband knew what he was signing up for. Kelly defended Trump’s comments on the call and raised a new criticism of Wilson, claiming that she bragged about her work to secure funding for an FBI building that opened in 2015.

Video later surfaced that showed Wilson did not mention funding at all, but spent part of her speech talking about her efforts and the work of her colleagues in Congress to pass a bill quickly that would dedicate the new building to fallen FBI agents.

Kelly told Ingraham that after the video surfaced, a few people came to Kelly offering to back up his side of the story. But Kelly said he should “let go” of his fight with Wilson on that.

Watch a clip of the interview via Fox News: