Report: Kelly Played Role In Keeping Sheriff Clarke Out Of Trump Admin

David Clarke, the former Milwaukee County Sheriff, was kept from a position in the Trump administration in part because new chief of staff John Kelly objected to Clarke’s hiring, the Daily Beast reported Tuesday, citing unnamed White House officials.

Clarke, who has come under scrutiny for harsh treatment of inmates, claimed in May that he was under consideration for a job in the Department of Homeland Security. But that post never materialized, and Clarke abruptly resigned as sheriff in August.

On Tuesday, Clarke joined the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action, taking a position backing Trump but outside of the administration.

Clarke had been considered for a job in the White House over the past couple months, but Kelly helped block the former sheriff from joining the administration, per the Daily Beast. Kelly also kept Clarke from a job in the Department of Homeland Security earlier this year, sources working in and close to the Trump administration told the Daily Beast. Kelly sought to block Clarke form joining the administration due to the controversy surrounding Clarke’s harsh jailing tactics, the Daily Beast reported.

The New York Times’ Glenn Thrush also reported that Kelly blocked Clarke from joining the Trump administration.