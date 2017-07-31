TPM Livewire

Flashback: New Chief Of Staff Kelly Called US Politics A ‘Cesspool’ In 2016

President Donald Trump meets with new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly after he was sworn in during a ceremony in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump, Monday, July 31, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Published July 31, 2017

Retired Gen. John Kelly, sworn in as White House chief of staff early Monday, was not so enthusiastic about getting involved in politics during the 2016 presidential race.

In an interview with Foreign Policy in July 2016, Kelly knocked senior military officials for getting involved with either campaign.

“It adds to this mistrust issue,” he said.

Kelly said he would be willing to serve in an administration headed by either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump, but made his feelings clear about the “cesspool of domestic politics” and said whichever candidate won would be “in desperate need” of advice.

“To join in the political fray, I don’t think it convinces anyone,” Kelly said.

Kelly in January joined President Donald Trump’s administration to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Trump on Friday announced Kelly would serve as White House chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus, who departed the White House after months of public humiliation and speculation on his fate.

“I predict that Gen. Kelly will go down, in terms of the position of chief of staff, one of the great ever,” Trump said on Monday. “We’re going to have a good time.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
