Former CIA Chief Blasts Trump For Threatening Retaliation Over UN Vote

Former CIA Director John Brennan testifies on CapitolHill in Washington, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, before the House Intelligence Committee Russia Investigation Task Force. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published December 22, 2017 3:21 pm

Former CIA Director John Brennan on Thursday said President Donald Trump’s apparent threat to retaliate against countries who voted for a United Nations resolution opposing the Trump administration’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital was “beyond outrageous.”

In one of his first tweets sent since joining Twitter, Brennan said that the Trump administration’s move shows that Trump “expects blind loyalty and subservience from everyone.” He also suggested that the President is a “narcissistic, vengeful” autocrat.

The UN voted 128–9 on Thursday to back a nonbinding resolution rejecting Trump’s decision to name Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Before the vote, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said she would be “taking names” during the vote, which she claimed was “criticizing our choice.”

