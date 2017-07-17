TPM Livewire

Scarborough Blasts Republican Party In Op-Ed: It’s A ‘Dying Party’

By Published July 17, 2017 7:07 am

In a Washington Post op-ed published Sunday evening, Joe Scarborough slammed the GOP, declaring in the headline that President Donald Trump “is killing the Republican party.”

Scarborough, a former congressman and co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” revealed last week that he is leaving the Republican Party, and in his Sunday op-ed he explained his reasoning.

“I did not leave the Republican Party. The Republican Party left its senses. The political movement that once stood athwart history resisting bloated government and military adventurism has been reduced to an amalgam of talk-radio resentments,” he wrote.

He criticized Trump and Republicans for accepting him as the leader of their party.

“The GOP president questioned America’s constitutional system of checks and balances. Republican leaders said nothing. He echoed Stalin and Mao by calling the free press ‘the enemy of the people.’ Republican leaders were silent. And as the commander in chief insulted allies while embracing autocratic thugs, Republicans who spent a decade supporting wars of choice remained quiet,” Scarborough wrote. “Meanwhile, their budget-busting proposals demonstrate a fiscal recklessness very much in line with the Bush years.”

“It is a dying party that I can no longer defend,” he declared.

Read the entire op-ed at the Washington Post.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
