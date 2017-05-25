TPM Livewire

Lieberman Withdraws Himself From Consideration For Trump’s FBI Director

Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman leaves the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The White House says President Donald Trump will be interviewing four potential candidates to lead the FBI. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published May 25, 2017 12:35 pm

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman on Thursday withdrew his name from consideration to replace James Comey as director of the FBI.

In a letter to President Donald Trump, Lieberman said it was “a great honor” to be considered but cited Trump’s reported retention of Marc Kasowitz as outside legal counsel to help the President navigate the federal investigation into potential collusion between his campaign officials and Russia.

Lieberman said “it would be best to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest,” given that he is a partner at the same law firm as Kasowitz.

“I have decided to withdraw my name from consideration for this nomination,” he wrote. “I wish you the very best in identifying the right person to lead this most important law enforcement agency in the future.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
Lieberman Withdraws Himself From Consideration For Trump's FBI Director

