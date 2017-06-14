TPM Livewire

GOPer Says Shooting At Congressional Baseball Practice Lasted 10 Minutes

By Published June 14, 2017 10:16 am

Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX) on Wednesday said the shooting that injured five people at a Republican congressional baseball team practice in Virginia lasted about 10 minutes.

The shooting lasted “five to 10 minutes. There were dozens if not hundreds of shots fired,” Barton said on MSNBC. “It was scary.”

He said those on the field took cover.

“Some of us were in the dugout, some of us were on the ground,” Barton said. “I was behind the dugout.”

He described the shooter as “a middle-aged man, blue jeans and a blue shirt.”

“I think he was anglo,” Barton said, meaning Anglo-Saxon. “And he had a rifle and I think he had an automatic pistol but I wouldn’t swear to it.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
