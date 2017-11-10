TPM Livewire

Falwell Jr. Defends Roy Moore: ‘I Believe The Judge Is Telling The Truth’

PIN-IT
Van Tine Dennis/Sipa USA
By Published November 10, 2017 12:22 pm

Evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr. is sticking by Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) after a woman told the Washington Post that Moore groped her when she was 14 years old.

“It comes down to a question who is more credible in the eyes of the voters — the candidate or the accuser,” Falwell Jr. told the Religion News Service in an email published Friday.

The president of the evangelical Liberty University likened the sexual misconduct accusations against Moore to those made by over a dozen women last year against President Donald Trump, who Falwell Jr. enthusiastically supported.

Trump “denied that any of them were true and the American people believed him and elected him the 45th president of the United States,” Falwell Jr. told the Religion News Service.

Noting that Moore has dismissed the allegations as a false and “desperate political attack,” Falwell Jr. added in a subsequent email: “And I believe the judge is telling the truth.”

Last year, Falwell Jr. blamed the release of an “Access Hollywood” clip in which Trump bragged of groping women without their consent and a subsequent wave of sexual assault allegations against the GOP nominee on establishment Republicans trying to derail his presidential campaign.

Most evangelical voters also stuck by the GOP nominee, and polling suggests they will do the same with Moore. In a Public Religion Research Institute poll conducted after the “Access Hollywood” tape came out last October, some 72 percent of evangelical voters said that politicians who committed transgressions in their personal lives could still behave ethically in office.

h/t The Hill

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Denying Allegations, Moore Tells Hannity He Did ‘Not Generally’ Pursue Teens about 2 hours ago

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) pushed back on reports that he pursued sexual...

NRSC Pulls Out Of Roy Moore Campaign Fundraising Agreement about 4 hours ago

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) dropped its fundraising agreement with Alabama GOP Senate...

Alabama Rep.: 'Someone Should Prosecute And Go After' Moore Accusers about 5 hours ago

State Rep. Ed Henry (R) thinks that the women accusing GOP Senate candidate Roy...

Falwell Jr. Defends Roy Moore: ‘I Believe The Judge Is Telling The Truth’ about 7 hours ago

Evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr. is sticking by Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R)...

White House: Roy Moore Sexual Harassment Claims A ‘Mere Allegation’ about 9 hours ago

The White House on Friday weighed in on an allegation that Alabama Senate candidate...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.