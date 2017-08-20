Jeh Johnson: Confederate Statues Are Now ‘Rallying Points’ For Hate Groups

Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson on Sunday said that Confederate monuments are becoming “symbols and rallying points for white nationalism,” neo-Nazis and the KKK.
“What alarms so many of us from a security perspective is that so many of the statues, the Confederate monuments, are now modern day becoming symbols and rallying points for white nationalism, for neo-Nazis, for the KKK,” Johnson said on ABC News’ “This Week.”
He called it a “most alarming” development.
“We fought a world war against Nazism. The KKK rained terror on African Americans for generations,” Johnson said. “And so a number of Americans rightly, Republican and Democrat, are very concerned and very alarmed, and I salute those in cities and states who are taking down a lot of these monuments for reasons of public safety and security.”
