TPM Livewire

WSJ: Justice Dept. Seeking Plea Deal With Manafort’s Former Son-In-Law

PIN-IT
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published November 9, 2017 10:57 am

Justice Department prosecutors are trying to secure a plea deal with Jeffrey Yohai, Paul Manafort’s former son-in-law, in an investigation into Yohai’s real estate dealings, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday morning.

The Journal cited unnamed people familiar with the matter.

The criminal investigation into Yohai by the DOJ and Los Angeles U.S. attorney’s office is separate from the probe into Manafort by special counsel Robert Mueller. However, Manafort is linked to the Yohai investigation, since he was an investor in Yohai’s real estate projects.

Federal investigators have been looking into real estate purchases made by Yohai through shell companies. He bought the properties with a loan from private lender Genesis Capital, using Manafort’s home in New York as collateral, USA Today reported in October. Yohai had planned to renovate and flip the properties, but his plan did not work out and at least one of the companies has now filed for bankruptcy.

In a September court filing, Yohai accused Manafort of misleading the court in a legal battle over how Manafort would purchase the projects out of bankruptcy.

It is not clear what charges federal prosecutors would like Yohai to plea guilty to, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Yoahi’s lawyer, Aaron May, told the Journal in a statement that Yohai “has not been charged with any crime nor has he entered into any plea agreements.”

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: Russians Offered To 'Send Five Women' to Trump's Moscow Hotel Room about 2 hours ago

After a business meeting in preparation for the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant in Moscow,...

Former WH Comms Director: Trump Held Presser During My Interview For The Job about 2 hours ago

Mike Dubke, who resigned in May after a short stint as White House communications...

Dem Mega-Donor Drops Another $10 Million On Trump Impeachment Ads about 3 hours ago

Democratic mega-donor Tom Steyer is doubling down on his impeachment push against President Trump....

WaPo: Woman Accuses Roy Moore Of Sexual Encounter When She Was 14 about 3 hours ago

An Alabama woman accused the state's Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore of initiating a sexual...

WaPo: Acting DHS Chief To Resign After WH Pressured Her On 'Protected Status' about 5 hours ago

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke told the White House she would resign once...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.