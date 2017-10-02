Sessions Offers Las Vegas Police ‘Full Support’ Of Federal Law Enforcement

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday pledged the federal government’s full support following the deadliest mass shooting in American history in Las Vegas.

Police say at least 50 people were killed and hundreds more wounded after a gunman opened fire on an outdoor concert from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Sessions said in a statement that he had offered Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo “the full support of the FBI, the ATF, and the entire Department of Justice as he takes the lead in investigating this incident.”

Lombardo, as Clark County Sheriff, leads the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Read Sessions’ full statement below:

“I met with FBI Director Wray this morning. The investigation into the horrific shooting last night in Las Vegas is ongoing. “I also spoke to Las Vegas Metropolitan Sheriff Joe Lombardo today. I expressed my gratitude for the courageous work of his officers through the night and offered him the full support of the FBI, the ATF, and the entire Department of Justice as he takes the lead investigating this incident. “To the many families whose lives have been changed forever by this heinous act, we offer you our prayers and our promise that we will do everything in our power to get justice for your loved ones.”

This post has been updated.