TPM Livewire

Sessions Offers Las Vegas Police ‘Full Support’ Of Federal Law Enforcement

PIN-IT
Attorney General Jeff Sessions makes a statement on issues related to visas and travel, Monday, March 6, 2017, from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection office in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published October 2, 2017 11:21 am

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday pledged the federal government’s full support following the deadliest mass shooting in American history in Las Vegas.

Police say at least 50 people were killed and hundreds more wounded after a gunman opened fire on an outdoor concert from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Sessions said in a statement that he had offered Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo “the full support of the FBI, the ATF, and the entire Department of Justice as he takes the lead in investigating this incident.”

Lombardo, as Clark County Sheriff, leads the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Read Sessions’ full statement below:

“I met with FBI Director Wray this morning. The investigation into the horrific shooting last night in Las Vegas is ongoing.

“I also spoke to Las Vegas Metropolitan Sheriff Joe Lombardo today. I expressed my gratitude for the courageous work of his officers through the night and offered him the full support of the FBI, the ATF, and the entire Department of Justice as he takes the lead investigating this incident.

“To the many families whose lives have been changed forever by this heinous act, we offer you our prayers and our promise that we will do everything in our power to get justice for your loved ones.”

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

FBI: 'No Connection' Found Between Las Vegas Shooting, International Terrorism 6 minutes ago

The FBI on Monday said it has found "no connection" between a mass shooting...

Trump Calls Local Sheriff After Deadly Las Vegas Mass Shooting 16 minutes ago

President Donald Trump called Las Vegas police department Sheriff Joseph Lombardo on Monday morning after...

Clark County Sheriff: At Least 58 Dead, 515 Wounded From Mass Shooting 19 minutes ago

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Monday that the mass shooting in Las Vegas...

Gabby Giffords Calls On Lawmakers: 'Do Not Wait' To Act On Gun Violence 19 minutes ago

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ), who survived an assassination attempt in 2011, on Monday...

Sessions Offers Las Vegas Police 'Full Support' Of Federal Law Enforcement 44 minutes ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday pledged the federal government’s full support following the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.