Sen. Flake: GOP Lawmakers Complicit If They Don’t Call Out Trump (VIDEO)

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) on Sunday said that if Republicans don’t speak out against President Donald Trump’s inappropriate comments or behavior, they are “complicit” in his actions.

During an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” host John Dickerson asked Flake if Republican officials are “complicit” if they do not call out the President when they disagree with him.

“I do think so,” Flake replied.

He said that Republicans “can’t respond to everything” but that there are certain things they cannot ignore.

“But there are times when you have to stand up and say, ‘I’m sorry, this is wrong,’” he said. “There are truths that are self-evident. And you’ve got to stand up and call—whether it’s the White House or other elected officials—to task when they’re not doing when they should. And I do think we bear the responsibility for elected officials to do that.”

Watch the interview via CBS: