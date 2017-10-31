TPM Livewire

GOP Rep. Jeb Hensarling Won’t Seek Reelection

Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published October 31, 2017 2:37 pm

Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-TX) is retiring from Congress once his term is up in 2018, The Dallas Morning News reported Tuesday.

“Today I am announcing that I will not seek reelection to the U.S. Congress in 2018,” said in a statement. “Although service in Congress remains the greatest privilege of my life, I never intended to make it a lifetime commitment, and I have already stayed far longer than I had originally planned.”

Hensarling was elected to Congress in 2003 and represents the 5th district of Texas, which includes Dallas. He recently pushed for an overhaul of the federal flood insurance program after Hurricane Harvey caused massive destruction in parts of southeast Texas.

In the statement, Hensarling said he would continuing working on “housing finance reform, regulatory relief, cyber security and capital formation” and “especially pro-growth tax reform” during his last 14 months in Congress.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
