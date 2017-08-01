TPM Livewire

Former Trump Spox Suggests: Keep Sean Spicer Around To Help With Tax Reform!

Jason Miller attends Politicon at The Pasadena Convention Center on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP)
Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP
By Published August 1, 2017 10:38 am

One of President Donald Trump’s former top spokespeople on Tuesday suggested the President keep former White House press secretary Sean Spicer around while the administration works to pass tax legislation.

“My recommendation on this front is, they’re moving into tax reform. I would say go and try to keep Sean Spicer around through the tax reform effort,” Jason Miller said on CNN’s “New Day.”

Miller was one of the main spokesmen for Trump’s transition team. Trump tapped him for White House communications director in December 2016, but Miller announced just two days later that he would turn down the job to spend more time with his family.

Miller on Tuesday said Spicer is “the person inside the White House who’s been working on this tax reform rollout.”

“You already have him in place, he knows the President, he’s loyal to the team. If I were Gen. Kelly, I would go talk to Sean and say can I get you to stay around through this effort, and my guess is he could probably convince Sean to do that,” Miller said, referring to newly minted White House chief of staff John Kelly

Spicer resigned as Trump’s chief spokesman in July after the President installed Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director, but said he would continue his “service through August.”

Trump in turn gave Scaramucci the boot on Monday, more than two weeks before he was officially set to start in the position. It remains unclear what Spicer is doing in the West Wing, and he declined to comment to reporters immediately after Scaramucci’s ouster.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
