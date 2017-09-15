TPM Livewire

Manafort Spox Appearing In Front Of Mueller Grand Jury Today

PIN-IT
Douliery Olivier/Sipa USA USA
By Published September 15, 2017 9:59 am

A spokesperson for Paul Manafort was spotted by CNN Friday heading for the grand jury overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election. The spokesperson, Jason Maloni, was subpoenaed late last month, along with Manafort’s former lawyer, the Akin Gump attorney Melissa Laurenza.

As Maloni arrived in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., where the grand jury is convened, he was asked if he was ready to testify, according to the CNN report.

“Hell yeah,” Maloni responded, while also giving a thumbs up.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tierney Sneed
Tierney Sneed is a reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked for U.S. News and World Report. She grew up in Florida and attended Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Manafort Spox Appearing In Front Of Mueller Grand Jury Today 5 seconds ago

A spokesperson for Paul Manafort was spotted by CNN Friday heading for the grand jury...

Report: Paul Ryan To Convene Ad Hoc DACA Working Group Of GOP Legislators 13 minutes ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) will convene an ad hoc working group of congressional Republicans...

Pelosi During Sit-Down With Trump: ‘Do Women Get To Talk Around Here?’ 22 minutes ago

During a meeting with President Trump on Wednesday to discuss a deal on DACA...

Mnuchin: I Requested Government Plane For 'National Security' Reasons about 1 hours ago

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday acknowledged that he did initially request a government...

Lawyer Says Administration Considering Extending DACA Renewal Deadline about 1 hours ago

A Department of Homeland Security attorney said Thursday that the agency is considering extending...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.