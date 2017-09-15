Manafort Spox Appearing In Front Of Mueller Grand Jury Today

A spokesperson for Paul Manafort was spotted by CNN Friday heading for the grand jury overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election. The spokesperson, Jason Maloni, was subpoenaed late last month, along with Manafort’s former lawyer, the Akin Gump attorney Melissa Laurenza.

As Maloni arrived in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., where the grand jury is convened, he was asked if he was ready to testify, according to the CNN report.

“Hell yeah,” Maloni responded, while also giving a thumbs up.