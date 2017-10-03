TPM Livewire

Report: Jared and Ivanka Had Third Private Email That Received WH Emails

Sipa USA via AP
By Published October 3, 2017 9:45 am

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have used three private email accounts to send and receive emails on matters related to official White House business, Politico reported Monday.

In addition to having their own separate private email accounts, the couple also has a joint account that they both had access to and shared with their personal staff for scheduling purposes, according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke with Politico.

The third account is now being examined by White House officials. The emails sent and received by the account reportedly included the couple’s travel documents, internal White House schedules and some official materials. Many of the emails were sent to the private account through Ivanka Trump’s official White House email address and her assistant Bridges Lamar’s White House account, Politico reported.

The couple has been using the joint email to share work-related “data” on a daily basis since they arrived at the White House, one source said.

The White House is already reviewing the couple’s use of separate private email accounts for some official business. Politico reported in September that other current and former White House staffers used private accounts for government business.

A family representative told Politico that Trump has been careful about separating her personal life from work and that all of her emails have been preserved on her White House account.

A White House spokesperson said the staff had been told to make sure they’re saving emails on their official accounts. Kushner’s lawyer Abbe Lowell said Kushner had sent fewer than 100 emails from his private account and that most exchanges on that server were initiated by the other person.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
