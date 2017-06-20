TPM Livewire

Report: Jared And Ivanka Invited To China, Possibly To Preview Trump Visit

Ivanka Trump, second from right, the daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump, is seated with her husband White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, right, during a dinner with President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, at Mar-a-Lago, Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published June 20, 2017 11:04 am

Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, that China has invited President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law to visit the country later this year, perhaps as an opening bid to bring Trump himself to the country.

An unnamed U.S. official told Bloomberg that details of the trip were still under discussion. An unnamed Chinese official added, per Bloomberg’s wording, that the visit “may also help prepare for a trip by the President himself.” The same official said Chinese President Xi Jinping had made an offer to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner when he visited Mar-a-Lago in April.

The family has been involved in a series of business dealings since Trump’s January inauguration — from suddenly granted trademarks to Kushner’s sister highlighting the administration’s role in the EB-5 visa process while pitching Chinese investors on a New Jersey housing development.

