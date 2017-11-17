TPM Livewire

Homeland Security Official Resigns Over Past Racially Tinged Remarks

Jamie Johnson resigned as the director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships on Thursday following a CNN report revealing his past comments about black people and Muslims.

“His comments made prior to joining the Department of Homeland Security clearly do not reflect the values of DHS and the administration. The Department thanks him for his recent work assisting disaster victims and the interfaith community,” DHS spokesman Tyler Houlton said in a statement confirming Johnson’s resignation, which was first reported by The Hill.

In a Thursday report, CNN revealed comments Johnson made during radio appearances before his time at DHS.

In 2008, he explained why he felt black people are anti-Semitic in response to a question.

“I think one of the reasons why is because Jewish people from their coming to America in great waves in the early part of the 1800’s immediately rolled up their sleeves and began to work so hard and applied themselves to education and other means of improvement and other means of climbing the, I hate this phrase, but the social ladder if you will,” Johnson said. “And it’s an indictment of America’s black community that has turned America’s major cities into slums because of laziness, drug use and sexual promiscuity.”

In another radio appearance, he said that Muslims “are not our friends.”

“I never call it radical Islam, if anything, it is obedient Islam. It is faithful Islam,” Johnson said. “I agree with Dinesh D’Souza, your friend and mine, who says all that Islam has ever given us is oil and dead bodies over the last millennia and a half.”

Read CNN’s full report here.

