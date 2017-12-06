James O’Keefe Receives Award After Botched Attempt To Expose WaPo Bias

Fresh off Project Veritas’ failed attempt to undermine the credibility of the Washington Post and other news outlets, the group’s leader, James O’Keefe, was honored as a “hero” Wednesday night by the conservative group United for Purpose.

O’Keefe accepted an “Impact Award” from Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, at the Trump hotel in Washington, D.C.

Project Veritas, notorious for releasing deceptive videos targeting liberals, recently tried to infiltrate the Washington Post and other media outlets. Activist Jaime Phillips tried to get close to journalists at the Post and other outlets, but was ultimately exposed by the Washington Post for posing as a sexual misconduct victim of Roy Moore. Despite the fact that the Washington Post discovered she was not actually a victim, Project Veritas still claimed the stunt was a victory.