TPM Livewire

James O’Keefe Receives Award After Botched Attempt To Expose WaPo Bias

PIN-IT
AP
By Published December 7, 2017 8:49 am

Fresh off Project Veritas’ failed attempt to undermine the credibility of the Washington Post and other news outlets, the group’s leader, James O’Keefe, was honored as a “hero” Wednesday night by the conservative group United for Purpose.

O’Keefe accepted an “Impact Award” from Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, at the Trump hotel in Washington, D.C.

Project Veritas, notorious for releasing deceptive videos targeting liberals, recently tried to infiltrate the Washington Post and other media outlets. Activist Jaime Phillips tried to get close to journalists at the Post and other outlets, but was ultimately exposed by the Washington Post for posing as a sexual misconduct victim of Roy Moore. Despite the fact that the Washington Post discovered she was not actually a victim, Project Veritas still claimed the stunt was a victory.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

James O'Keefe Receives Award After Botched Attempt To Expose WaPo Bias 9 seconds ago

Fresh off Project Veritas' failed attempt to undermine the credibility of the Washington Post...

Keillor Attorney Wants Minnesota Public Radio To ‘Set The Record Straight’ 16 minutes ago

After the President of Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) told employees Wednesday that longtime radio...

Christie Says He Was Fired From Trump Transition Over Opposition To Flynn 28 minutes ago

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Wednesday said that he was fired from President...

Moore Spox Dodges Questions On Past Hostile Remarks: 'He Believes The Bible' 40 minutes ago

In a fiery interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper Wednesday night, Alabama Republican Senate candidate...

Franken Insists 'No Final Decision Has Been Made' About Political Future about 16 hours ago

Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) denied a report Wednesday that he had decided to resign...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.