TPM Livewire

James Murdoch Slams Trump’s C’Ville Response, Pledges Donation To ADL

PIN-IT
Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published August 18, 2017 7:04 am

James Murdoch, the chief executive of 21st Century Fox and son of Rupert Murdoch, on Thursday sent an email to friends criticizing President Donald Trump’s failure to fully condemn white nationalists in the wake of the Charlottesville violence and pledging a $1 million donation to the Anti-Defamation League.

Murdoch wrote in the email first reported by the New York Times that while he rarely weighs in on public events, “what we watched this last week in Charlottesville and the reaction to it by the President of the United States concern all of us as Americans and free people.”

“These events remind us all why vigilance against hate and bigotry is an eternal obligation — a necessary discipline for the preservation of our way of life and our ideals,” Murdoch wrote. “The presence of hate in our society was appallingly laid bare as we watched swastikas brandished on the streets of Charlottesville and acts of brutal terrorism and violence perpetrated by a racist mob.”

“I can’t even believe I have to write this: standing up to Nazis is essential; there are no good Nazis. Or Klansmen, or terrorists. Democrats, Republicans, and others must all agree on this, and it compromises nothing for them to do so,” he continued.

Murdoch’s condemnation carries weight given that his father, Rupert Murdoch is an ally and informal adviser to the President

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

James Murdoch Slams Trump's C'Ville Response, Pledges Donation To ADL 8 seconds ago

James Murdoch, the chief executive of 21st Century Fox and son of Rupert Murdoch,...

KKK Hoods, Nazi Salutes: Magazine Covers Take On Trump, Charlottesville about 12 hours ago

President Donald Trump, who boasted in January of his appearances on magazine covers, might not...

Rep. Peter King Calls On Trump To Fire Bannon: 'He Should Go' about 15 hours ago

Rep. Peter King (R-NY) on Thursday called on President Donald Trump to fire chief...

Trump Immediately Condemns Van Attack In Barcelona, Calls It Terror about 17 hours ago

Just hours after a truck plowed through the historic Las Ramblas district in Barcelona, Spain...

MSNBC Hosts Tear Into Trump Campaign Adviser: 'You Can't Just Lie On TV' about 17 hours ago

"MSNBC Live" co-hosts Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle on Thursday took an adviser to...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.