Comey Set To Testify Before Senate Intel Committee Next Thursday

Ousted FBI director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 8 as part of its investigation into Russia’s election interference. Comey is expected to appear in both open and closed sessions.
President Donald Trump abruptly fired Comey in early May, later attributing that move to the ongoing federal probe into the “Russia thing.”
Read the statement below:
WASHINGTON –Senator Richard Burr (R-NC), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, today announced that former Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation James Comey will testify before the Committee on June 8th, 2017. The hearing will begin at 10 am in open session. The open session will be followed by a closed session at 1 pm.