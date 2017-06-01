TPM Livewire

Comey Set To Testify Before Senate Intel Committee Next Thursday

PIN-IT
FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing: "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation." (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published June 1, 2017 12:18 pm

Ousted FBI director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 8 as part of its investigation into Russia’s election interference. Comey is expected to appear in both open and closed sessions.

President Donald Trump abruptly fired Comey in early May, later attributing that move to the ongoing federal probe into the “Russia thing.”

Read the statement below:

WASHINGTON –Senator Richard Burr (R-NC), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, today announced that former Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation James Comey will testify before the Committee on June 8th, 2017. The hearing will begin at 10 am in open session. The open session will be followed by a closed session at 1 pm.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Comey Set To Testify Before Senate Intel Committee Next Thursday 8 seconds ago

Ousted FBI director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June...

Ossoff Hits Trump Over Reports US Will Pull Out Of Paris Climate Pact about 1 hours ago

Jon Ossoff, the Democratic candidate in the special election to fill an open U.S....

Franken: I Asked FBI If Sessions Had More Russian Meetings (VIDEO) about 1 hours ago

Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) said Wednesday that he had asked the FBI whether Attorney General...

GOP Rep. Trusts God With Climate Change: 'He Can Take Care Of It' about 3 hours ago

A Republican congressman said last week that, were the impacts of climate change to become...

Trump Budget Chief Suggests Dem Mole Behind CBO O'Care Repeal Score about 3 hours ago

It's become the knee-jerk reaction for Republicans, in light of an ugly Congressional Budget Office...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.