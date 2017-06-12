TPM Livewire

James Comey’s Dad Says Fired FBI Director ‘Holding Up Well’

PIN-IT
By Published June 12, 2017 9:37 am

The fired FBI director’s father said James Comey was “holding up well” Sunday, and criticized President Donald Trump’s Twitter volleys at his son.

“Jim was not aware of what Trump said this morning,” J. Brien Comey Sr. told the Bergen Record Sunday. “It’s a good thing he didn’t know.”

He was referring to a Sunday tweet in which Trump claimed Comey’s admitted passing off of unclassified records of his meetings with the President to a friend could be illegal.

“He just laughs when I talk about leaking,” the elder Comey said of his son. “He turned over one of his own documents to a friend. That’s not leaking.”

J. Brien Comey said James Comey was “holding up well – very well” and that he was a “happy camper. He wants to cool it for a while.”

He also said James Comey had enjoyed his recent testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee, in which Comey accused the Trump administration of defaming him and told his former FBI colleagues: “I am so sorry that I didn’t get the chance to say goodbye to you properly.”

“He likes to bring people up to date on what he’s done,” Comey’s father said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Public Theater 'Completely' Stands Behind Trumpian Shakespeare Rendition about 5 hours ago

The Public Theater on Monday said it "stands completely behind" its production of Shakespeare’s...

Graham Says He Doesn't Know Details Of GOP Health Care Bill, Doesn't Want To about 5 hours ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday said he does not know any details of...

Schumer: Is Newt Gingrich 'Afraid Of What Mr. Mueller Is Going To Find Out?' about 7 hours ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) defended the special counsel now in charge of...

Newt Gingrich, Conservative Pundits Turn On Special Counsel Mueller about 8 hours ago

As the special counsel in charge of the investigation into Russian meddling in the...

Secret Service Says It Has No Audio Recordings, Transcripts From Trump WH about 9 hours ago

The Secret Service on Monday said it has no copies or transcripts of audio...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.