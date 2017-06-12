James Comey’s Dad Says Fired FBI Director ‘Holding Up Well’

The fired FBI director’s father said James Comey was “holding up well” Sunday, and criticized President Donald Trump’s Twitter volleys at his son.

“Jim was not aware of what Trump said this morning,” J. Brien Comey Sr. told the Bergen Record Sunday. “It’s a good thing he didn’t know.”

He was referring to a Sunday tweet in which Trump claimed Comey’s admitted passing off of unclassified records of his meetings with the President to a friend could be illegal.

I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible. Totally illegal? Very 'cowardly!' — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2017

“He just laughs when I talk about leaking,” the elder Comey said of his son. “He turned over one of his own documents to a friend. That’s not leaking.”

J. Brien Comey said James Comey was “holding up well – very well” and that he was a “happy camper. He wants to cool it for a while.”

He also said James Comey had enjoyed his recent testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee, in which Comey accused the Trump administration of defaming him and told his former FBI colleagues: “I am so sorry that I didn’t get the chance to say goodbye to you properly.”

“He likes to bring people up to date on what he’s done,” Comey’s father said.