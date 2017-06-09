Dem Senator: ‘I Would Expect’ Mueller To Depose Trump At Some Point (VIDEO)

Following former FBI Director James Comey’s blockbuster Senate testimony, Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) said Friday that he believes Robert Mueller, the special counsel overseeing the federal investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, may depose President Donald Trump.

Comey testified that Trump asked him to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and that Trump tried to get him to pledge his loyalty. Trump and his outside lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, both charged that Comey had not been truthful in that testimony.

Reed said Friday that it’s now on Trump to tell his side of the story.

“The burden is now on the President to come forth definitively and say what happened,” Reed said on CNN.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked if Reed was saying Trump should make a statement under oath.

“I think that’s ultimately what will happen,” Reed said. “I would expect at some point, not right away, but at some point that Mr. Mueller will would feel he has to depose the President.”