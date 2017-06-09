TPM Livewire

Dem Senator: ‘I Would Expect’ Mueller To Depose Trump At Some Point (VIDEO)

PIN-IT
By Published June 9, 2017 2:52 pm

Following former FBI Director James Comey’s blockbuster Senate testimony, Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) said Friday that he believes Robert Mueller, the special counsel overseeing the federal investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, may depose President Donald Trump.

Comey testified that Trump asked him to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and that Trump tried to get him to pledge his loyalty. Trump and his outside lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, both charged that Comey had not been truthful in that testimony.

Reed said Friday that it’s now on Trump to tell his side of the story.

“The burden is now on the President to come forth definitively and say what happened,” Reed said on CNN.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked if Reed was saying Trump should make a statement under oath.

“I think that’s ultimately what will happen,” Reed said. “I would expect at some point, not right away, but at some point that Mr. Mueller will would feel he has to depose the President.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Dem Senator: 'I Would Expect' Mueller To Depose Trump At Some Point (VIDEO) 7 seconds ago

Following former FBI Director James Comey's blockbuster Senate testimony, Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) said Friday...

WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds Joint Press Conference At 2:45 PM ET 24 minutes ago

President Donald Trump and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis are scheduled to hold a joint...

Office Of Special Counsel: Trump's Social Media Director Violated Hatch Act about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s official social media director was found to have violated the Hatch...

Scaramucci Compares Trump's Article 5 Omission To Reagan's Berlin Wall Speech about 2 hours ago

Trump surrogate and potential representative of the United States Anthony Scaramucci on Friday compared...

Lewandowski: Comey 'Wasn't Man Enough' To Give Memos Directly To Press about 4 hours ago

Trump confidante and one-time campaign manager Corey Lewandowski criticized fired FBI Director James Comey...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.