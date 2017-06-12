Ivanka Trump: I Wasn’t Expecting This ‘Level Of Viciousness’ In DC (VIDEO)

Ivanka Trump on Monday morning told the hosts of “Fox and Friends” that she wasn’t expecting the “level of viciousness” she has experienced since her father was elected president.

“Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Ivanka Trump if it has been hard for her to focus on the issues important to her with distractions like the Russia probes.

“It is hard. And there is a level of viciousness that I was not expecting. I was not expecting the intensity of this experience,” she replied. “But this isn’t supposed to be easy. My father and this administration intends to be transformative. And we want to do big, bold things. And we’re looking to change the status quo. So, I didn’t expect it to be easy. I think some of the distractions and some of the ferocity was — I was a little blindsided by on a personal level.”

“I’m trying to keep my head down, not listen to the noise and just work really hard to make a positive impact in the lives of many people,” she added.

She also said on Fox that her father felt “vindicated” by the testimony from former FBI Director James Comey last week and that President Trump “feels incredibly optimistic.”

Watch part of the interview via Fox News: