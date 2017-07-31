Ivanka Trump Learned Of Transgender Military Ban When POTUS Tweeted It

Ivanka Trump, daughter and aide to President Donald Trump, found out about her father’s proposed ban on transgender people serving in the military when everyone else did: when Trump tweeted it, Politico reported Sunday, citing unnamed White House officials.

Ivanka Trump, once known for supporting LGBT rights, was “blindsided” by her father’s decision, per Politico.

She was not alone, however. The Pentagon was also not informed of the President’s proposed policy until he announced the decision in a series of three tweets. Vice President Mike Pence was also out of the loop, Politico reported Sunday: