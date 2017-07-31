TPM Livewire

Ivanka Trump Learned Of Transgender Military Ban When POTUS Tweeted It

action press/REX/Shutterstock/FEREX
Published July 31, 2017

Ivanka Trump, daughter and aide to President Donald Trump, found out about her father’s proposed ban on transgender people serving in the military when everyone else did: when Trump tweeted it, Politico reported Sunday, citing unnamed White House officials.

Ivanka Trump, once known for supporting LGBT rights, was “blindsided” by her father’s decision, per Politico.

She was not alone, however. The Pentagon was also not informed of the President’s proposed policy until he announced the decision in a series of three tweets. Vice President Mike Pence was also out of the loop, Politico reported Sunday:

Inside the White House, the issue was so closely held — and resolved so quickly — that just a handful of West Wing aides were aware of what was transpiring. In addition to Kushner and Ivanka Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, a Catholic evangelical with a history of pushing religious liberty policies, had no inkling of what was underway.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
