Ivanka Trump Supports WH Move To Halt Obama-Era Equal Pay Proposal

Ivanka Trump smiles in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, during an event for military spouses to discuss the problems they face with employment, as part of "American Dream Week." (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published August 30, 2017 11:48 am

First daughter Ivanka Trump, who made wage equality and workplace protections for women one of her signature issues on the campaign trail and in her personal brand, declared her support for the White House’s announcement Tuesday that it will halt a proposal requiring businesses to disclose employees’ pay, gender, race and ethnicity.

“While I believe the intention was good and agree that pay transparency is important, the proposed policy would not yield the intended results,” Trump told the Wall Street Journal. “We look forward to continuing to work with EEOC, OMB, Congress and all relevant stakeholders on robust policies aimed at eliminating the gender wage gap.”

Neomi Rao, the head of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, told the Wall Street Journal that the rule would have been “enormously burdensome.”

“We don’t believe it would actually help us gather information about wage and employment discrimination,” she said.

Former President Barack Obama’s administration proposed the rule in 2016 to collect wage and pay data from employers for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to analyze.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the White House said the information that would be collected under the rule would be too excessive to comply with the federal Paperwork Reduction Act.

Trump in April tweeted in support of Equal Pay Day and said, “We must work to close the gender pay gap!”

She touted her father as someone who would fight for equal pay, and made support for working women a central pillar of her personal brand, though neither appear to have borne fruit in Trump’s new role as a senior member of her father’s administration.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
Ivanka Trump Supports WH Move To Halt Obama-Era Equal Pay Proposal

