Ivanka Trump Praises Oprah’s Golden Globes Speech And Times Up Movement

A day after Oprah Winfrey delivered her speech at the Golden Globes, discussing the #MeToo movement, Ivanka Trump praised the speech in a tweet.

Ivanka Trump’s tweet praising Winfrey is odd given that the speech sparked buzz that Winfrey should run for president in 2020 against President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump’s father. Her praise of Time’s Up Now, a group started by women in the entertainment industry to support women’s equality and women who face sexual misconduct, was also strange given the sexual misconduct claims her father faces. Actress Alyssa Milano pointed this out in a tweet replying to Ivanka Trump.