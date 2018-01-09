TPM Livewire

Ivanka Trump Praises Oprah’s Golden Globes Speech And Times Up Movement

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 14: Ivanka Trump attends an event where U.S. President Donald Trump spoke at the White House promoting the administrationÕs efforts to decrease federal regulations December 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. The administration has vowed to remove two regulations for every single regulation added in an effort to reduce the amount of bureaucratic Òred tapeÓ. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Win McNamee/Getty Images North America
Published January 9, 2018

A day after Oprah Winfrey delivered her speech at the Golden Globes, discussing the #MeToo movement, Ivanka Trump praised the speech in a tweet.

Ivanka Trump’s tweet praising Winfrey is odd given that the speech sparked buzz that Winfrey should run for president in 2020 against President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump’s father. Her praise of Time’s Up Now, a group started by women in the entertainment industry to support women’s equality and women who face sexual misconduct, was also strange given the sexual misconduct claims her father faces. Actress Alyssa Milano pointed this out in a tweet replying to Ivanka Trump.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
