Ivanka Trump, Adviser To The President: I Try To ‘Stay Out Of Politics’

Speaking to “Fox and Friends” host Monday morning, first daughter Ivanka Trump, who works as an adviser to President Donald Trump, told Fox’s Ainsley Earhardt she tries “to stay out of politics.”

That was her response to questions about her father’s tweeting habits. The White House adviser called her father’s political instincts “phenomenal” and said he was able to pull off something “pretty remarkable” by getting elected.

“He did something no one could have imagined he would be able to accomplish. There were very few who saw it early on, and I feel blessed to have arrived from day one and before,” she said. “I don’t profess to be a political-savant, I leave the politics to the other people and work on issues I deeply care about.”

As an adviser to the President, Ivanka Trump said she counsels her father on a “plethora of things” and says it’s “normal” for the two to “not have 100 percent aligned viewpoints on every issue.”

“I think that would be a strange scenario. I don’t think anyone operates like that with a parent or within the context of an administration. And I think all the different viewpoints being at the table is a positive thing,” she said. “I think one of the things that in this country we don’t have enough of is dialogue and substantive dialogue where people who have different opinions can speak freely and candidly.”

She said there’s too much emphasis on what people are against, adding she’s “more interested in being for something than against something.”