TPM Livewire

Ivanka Trump, Adviser To The President: I Try To ‘Stay Out Of Politics’

PIN-IT
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, left, Ivanka Trump, center, and White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn arrive for the "American Leadership in Emerging Technology" event with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published June 26, 2017 10:06 am

Speaking to “Fox and Friends” host Monday morning, first daughter Ivanka Trump, who works as an adviser to President Donald Trump, told Fox’s Ainsley Earhardt she tries “to stay out of politics.”

That was her response to questions about her father’s tweeting habits. The White House adviser called her father’s political instincts “phenomenal” and said he was able to pull off something “pretty remarkable” by getting elected.

“He did something no one could have imagined he would be able to accomplish. There were very few who saw it early on, and I feel blessed to have arrived from day one and before,” she said. “I don’t profess to be a political-savant, I leave the politics to the other people and work on issues I deeply care about.”

As an adviser to the President, Ivanka Trump said she counsels her father on a “plethora of things” and says it’s “normal” for the two to “not have 100 percent aligned viewpoints on every issue.”

“I think that would be a strange scenario. I don’t think anyone operates like that with a parent or within the context of an administration. And I think all the different viewpoints being at the table is a positive thing,” she said. “I think one of the things that in this country we don’t have enough of is dialogue and substantive dialogue where people who have different opinions can speak freely and candidly.”

She said there’s too much emphasis on what people are against, adding she’s “more interested in being for something than against something.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Ivanka Trump, Adviser To The President: I Try To 'Stay Out Of Politics' 8 seconds ago

Speaking to "Fox and Friends" host Monday morning, first daughter Ivanka Trump, who works...

Johnson: Senate Bill Doesn't 'Come Close' To Fixing Issues With Obamacare about 1 hours ago

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), one of four conservative senators who issued a statement last...

Top Senate Republican: Obamacare Repeal Vote Is 'Going To Be Close' about 2 hours ago

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, said on Sunday...

WaPo: Kushner's Company Got $285 Million Loan Month Before Election about 3 hours ago

Jared Kushner's family real estate company received a $285 million loan from Deutsche Bank...

GOP Sen. Johnson: 'No Way' Senate Should Vote On ACA Repeal This Week about 21 hours ago

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), one of four Republican senators who came out against the current version...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.