TPM Livewire

Ivanka Trump: ‘There’s A Special Place In Hell For People Who Prey On Children’

PIN-IT
Ivanka Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, during an event for military spouses to discuss the problems they face with employment, as part of "American Dream Week." (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published November 15, 2017 5:10 pm

White House adviser and President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, was quoted Wednesday as saying she believed the women accusing Roy Moore of pursuing relationships, including sexual ones, with them as teenagers.

“There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children,” she told the Associated Press. “I’ve yet to see a valid explanation and I have no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts.”

The Washington Post reported last Thursday on four women who accused Moore, on the record, of pursuing relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. One woman, Leigh Corfman, said Moore tried to initiate sexual contact with her when she was 14.

On Monday, Beverly Young Nelson accused Moore of attempting to rape her when she was 16 years old. At a press conference, she showed what appeared to be Moore’s signature in her high school yearbook. “Love, Roy Moore D.A.,” he apparently wrote. Moore later claimed not to know Nelson. Moore has denied the allegations against him.

The AP reported Wednesday that it had traveled with Trump on Monday as she promoted Republicans’ tax cut plan. It’s unclear if Trump’s comment came before or after Nelson’s accusation was made public.

The White House did not immediately return TPM’s request for comment on Wednesday, asked about both Ivanka and President Donald Trump’s positions on Moore.

Though a number of Republican lawmakers have called on Moore to step aside — including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the chairman of Republican senators’ campaign organization — neither Trump has yet.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Ivanka Trump: 'There’s A Special Place In Hell For People Who Prey On Children' 13 seconds ago

White House adviser and President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, was quoted Wednesday as...

Watch Trump's Rubio Moment: President Stops Speech For Water Break about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday took a brief break during a speech at the...

Ron Johnson Comes Out Against Republican Tax Plan about 1 hours ago

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Wednesday said he will not vote for Republican lawmakers'...

WATCH LIVE: Trump To Speak At 3:30 PM Wednesday About His Trip To Asia about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump is scheduled to give a statement about his 12-day trip to...

Moore Lawyer Sends Letter Threatening To Sue Alabama Media Group, WaPo about 5 hours ago

An attorney for Alabama Senate Republican candidate Roy Moore's wife and his Foundation for...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.