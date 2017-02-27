Darrell Issa Thinks Trump-Russia Probe Needs A Special Prosecutor (VIDEO)

During an interview on HBO's "Real Time," host Bill Maher asked Issa whether there would be an investigation into allegations that Trump aides had been in contact with Russians in addition to Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The congressman replied that the House and Senate Intelligence Committees should investigate the matter.

Maher then argued in favor of an independent prosecutor and that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should not lead a probe into the matter. He asked Issa if he believed Sessions should recuse himself.

"You're right, you cannot have somebody, a friend of mine Jeff Sessions, who was on the campaign and who is an appointee," Issa replied. "You're going to need to use the special prosecutor's statute and office to take — not just to recuse. You can't just give it to your deputy. That's another political appointee."

"Here's the reason we're going to have to do it, Bill: There may or may not be fault but the American people—who are beginning to understand that Putin murders his enemies, sometimes right in front of the Kremlin and then suddenly the cameras don't work there, he's murdered people and taken down using cyber warfare in Georgia and in Ukraine," Issa continued. "We need to investigate their activities."

