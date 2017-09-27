TPM Livewire

CNN: IRS Sharing Trump Aides’ Financial Info With Mueller Probe

By Published September 27, 2017 7:47 am

The IRS has started sharing information about Trump aides with special counsel Robert Mueller after a disagreement earlier in the summer about which documents Mueller’s team should have access to, CNN reported Tuesday night, citing unnamed people brief on the matter.

Mueller’s team has received information from the IRS on former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, according to CNN. It’s not clear whether Mueller has obtained President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

The Daily Beast reported earlier this month that Mueller has enlisted help from agents in the IRS’ criminal investigations unit for the Russia probe, signaling Mueller’s focus on Trump allies’ potential financial crimes.

Mueller has a broad mandate in the Russia probe to investigate Russia’s election meddling and any matters that arise from that investigation. Manafort has been under federal investigation for his financial dealings abroad and work for a pro-Russia political party in Ukraine. Federal investigators are also looking into Flynn’s lobbying work for Turkey.

Read CNN’s full report here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
