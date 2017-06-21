Editorial Board To Trump: Hold Fewer Rallies And Answer More Questions

The editorial board of a major Iowa newspaper urged President Donald Trump, who is visiting the state for a rally Wednesday, to forego the laudatory event in favor of meeting with concerned Iowans and answering their questions.

“It’s always a big deal when a president comes to town. But we couldn’t help but notice the main event of your trip today is a campaign rally,” the Gazette’s editorial board wrote Tuesday evening. “Mr. President, the campaign is over. You won. Now is not the time to rally.”

Trump is scheduled to hold a “Make America Great Again Rally” in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

The board urged Trump to promote his policies and “listen to Americans with a stake in those efforts and govern.”

“Iowans have questions and concerns about your plans. They can’t be heard over the cheers of a rally,” the board wrote. “We concede it’s not as much fun as hearing the cheers and chants of folks convinced you’re making America great again. But it’s what presidents do.”