Editorial Board To Trump: Hold Fewer Rallies And Answer More Questions

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally on, Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published June 21, 2017 4:04 pm

The editorial board of a major Iowa newspaper urged President Donald Trump, who is visiting the state for a rally Wednesday, to forego the laudatory event in favor of meeting with concerned Iowans and answering their questions.

“It’s always a big deal when a president comes to town. But we couldn’t help but notice the main event of your trip today is a campaign rally,” the Gazette’s editorial board wrote Tuesday evening. “Mr. President, the campaign is over. You won. Now is not the time to rally.”

Trump is scheduled to hold a “Make America Great Again Rally” in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

The board urged Trump to promote his policies and “listen to Americans with a stake in those efforts and govern.”

“Iowans have questions and concerns about your plans. They can’t be heard over the cheers of a rally,” the board wrote. “We concede it’s not as much fun as hearing the cheers and chants of folks convinced you’re making America great again. But it’s what presidents do.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
