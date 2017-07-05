Indiana GOP’s Request For Obamacare ‘Horror Stories’ Flooded With ACA Praise

The Indiana Republican Party on Monday asked Facebook users to send in their “horror stories” about Obamacare in a post that readers instead flooded with stories about the legislation’s positive effects.

“We were promised Obamacare would make healthcare cheaper, better, and more available, but in reality it’s turned out to be the opposite,” the state party wrote in a post. “What’s your Obamacare horror story? Let us know.”

Many users instead responded with praise for the legislation.

“Thanks to The ACA my mother was able to have insurance after she retired and before she qualified for Medicare. She kept her doctor and had good healthcare. The ACA works,” one wrote.

“I am so thankful that I have the ACA,” another wrote.

“My friend who is disabled and unable to work was able to get treatment for her health issues. Oh, and her three children were able to access healthcare as well,” another person commented. “Health care is a human right and ACA was a great start. Thanks Obamacare!”

“Got covered when I had a heart attack at 58. That’s no horror story,” another person wrote.

One reader noted the post’s apparent backfire: “So many horror stories, when will this thread be deleted?”

The Indiana Republican Party has not updated its page since the post went live.

Vice President Mike Pence, who served as governor of Indiana, on Wednesday reiterated a pledge to repeal Obamacare by the end of the summer after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) abandoned plans to vote on a repeal bill before the July 4 congressional recess.

