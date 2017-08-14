TPM Livewire

Illinois Senate Adopts Resolution Labeling Neo-Nazi Groups As Terrorists

Seth Perlman/AP
By Published August 14, 2017 9:21 am

In response to violence at a white supremacists rally in Charlottesville, Va. Saturday — in which a self-proclaimed member of the racist group drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one — the Illinois state Senate adopted a resolution Sunday that takes a hard stance on white supremacy and neo-Nazi groups.

The resolution urges law enforcement officials to label white nationalist groups and neo-Nazis as terrorist organizations, according to the Chicago Tribune.

State Sen. Don Harmon (D), who sponsored the resolution, said it was “vital” to stand up and condemn the “hatred, bigotry and violence” that white nationalists displayed over the weekend.

“They are the heirs of the Ku Klux Klan and the Nazis. We fought two bloody wars in opposition to their ideologies. We must continue to fight those same twisted ideologies today,” he tweeted Sunday. “Diversity has always and will always make America stronger and better.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
Illinois Senate Adopts Resolution Labeling Neo-Nazi Groups As Terrorists

