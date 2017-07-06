TPM Livewire

Illinois House Delays Budget Session Amid Hazardous Materials Lockdown

In this Tuesday, May 31, 2016 photo, Illinois lawmakers press ahead on the last day of the spring legislative session inside the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. After failing again to approve a state spending plan, Rauner and Democratic leaders in the Illiniois Legislature look to move past a chaotic night and convince voters the other side is to blame for the state's enormous mess. But there's huge political risk for both sides leading up to the November election. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Seth Perlman/AP
The Illinois House on Thursday delayed its scheduled vote on an override of Gov. Bruce Rauner’s (R) budget veto amid a reported hazardous materials situation and lockdown.

The Chicago Tribune reported that people in the building were instructed to “shelter” themselves and that a “total lockdown” was in effect.

Nobody was allowed in or out of the Illinois State Capitol building, according to the Chicago Tribune, and a livestream showed a Capitol police officer and three people in hazmat suits entering a reception area near the governor’s office on the second floor.

Springfield fire chief Barry Helmerichs said a woman threw a powdery substance into the governor’s office, lieutenant governor’s office and House gallery, according to a report by the State Journal-Register.

City fire marshal Chris Richmond said no injuries were reported, according to the State Journal-Register, and a spokesman for the Illinois secretary of state’s office, Dave Druker, said one person was in custody but gave no further details.

Law630 reporter Hannah Meisel reported Thursday afternoon that an “all clear” was issued in the Capitol to cheering.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
