Illinois House Delays Budget Session Amid Hazardous Materials Lockdown

The Illinois House on Thursday delayed its scheduled vote on an override of Gov. Bruce Rauner’s (R) budget veto amid a reported hazardous materials situation and lockdown.

The Chicago Tribune reported that people in the building were instructed to “shelter” themselves and that a “total lockdown” was in effect.

Nobody was allowed in or out of the Illinois State Capitol building, according to the Chicago Tribune, and a livestream showed a Capitol police officer and three people in hazmat suits entering a reception area near the governor’s office on the second floor.

Hazmat crews with @SFD_IL go through the Illinois State Capitol after the building went on lockdown pic.twitter.com/5gqpuwm4g0 — Justin L. Fowler (@justinlfowler) July 6, 2017

Springfield fire chief Barry Helmerichs said a woman threw a powdery substance into the governor’s office, lieutenant governor’s office and House gallery, according to a report by the State Journal-Register.

City fire marshal Chris Richmond said no injuries were reported, according to the State Journal-Register, and a spokesman for the Illinois secretary of state’s office, Dave Druker, said one person was in custody but gave no further details.

Law630 reporter Hannah Meisel reported Thursday afternoon that an “all clear” was issued in the Capitol to cheering.