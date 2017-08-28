TPM Livewire

Illinois Becomes 10th State To Enact Automatic Voter Registration Law

PIN-IT
Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times
By Published August 28, 2017 11:09 am

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner (R) signed a bipartisan automatic voter registration bill into law Monday, after initially vetoing the bill over concerns that it would increase voter fraud.

The new law makes Illinois the 10th state to pass laws that automatically register residents to vote when they apply for or renew their driver’s licenses and state IDs.

Automatic registration will be run through the secretary of state’s office and should be fully implemented by the 2018 election, NBC Chicago reported.

The bill passed unanimously in the state General Assembly in July and is designed to open up voting access to rural voters, military personnel and senior citizens.

Common Cause Illinois, the group that championed the bill, predicted there are more than 2 million Illinois residents who are eligible to vote, but aren’t registered.

The law will be the farthest reaching automatic voter registration law in the country, Chicago Sun Times reported.

The news comes amid backlash over the White House’s bogus election integrity commission.

The presidential advisory group has requested voter data from all 50 states as a means of investigating cases of voter fraud, even though voter fraud is exceedingly rare. President Trump claimed that millions of illegal votes caused him to lose the popular vote to Hillary Clinton.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Illinois Becomes 10th State To Enact Automatic Voter Registration Law 13 seconds ago

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner (R) signed a bipartisan automatic voter registration bill into law...

Schiff: House Intel Committee Needs More Resources For Russia Probe 8 minutes ago

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said in...

Texas GOPer Defends Vote Against Sandy Aid As Home State Sees Disaster about 1 hours ago

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) on Monday morning defended his 2013 vote against a disaster relief...

Ted Cruz On Catastrophic Flooding In Texas: 'I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It' about 1 hours ago

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Sunday expressed how rattled he is by the magnitude...

Biden Slams Trump's 'Contempt' For The Constitution about 1 hours ago

Former Vice President Joe Biden called on Americans to stand up to what he...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.