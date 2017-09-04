GOP Rep. Blasts Trump For Ending DACA After Saying He’d Show ‘Great Heart’

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL) on Sunday slammed President Donald Trump for his reported plans to end the DACA program, noting that he’s said in the past that he would treat DREAMers with “great heart.”

After teasing #Dreamers for months with talk of his "great heart," @POTUS slams door on them. Some "heart"… — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) September 4, 2017

If reports of ending #DACA within 6 months are true, #Congress must work immediately to pass law protecting #Dreamers who only know the US — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) September 4, 2017

Trump reportedly plans to announce on Tuesday his decision to roll back the DACA program, which grants legal status to undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, with a six month delay in implementation.

He will announce his decision on the deadline a group of Republican attorneys general gave him to end DACA. If he does not role back the program, the attorneys general plan to sue the White House. Trump is poised to reverse the program implemented by former President Barack Obama despite opposition from several Republicans in Congress.

Trump’s plans to roll back the program come after he previously said he would treat the DREAMers with “great heart.”

“We’re going to show great heart,” he said in February. “DACA is a very, very difficult subject for me, I will tell you. To me it’s one of the most difficult subjects I have, because you have these incredible kids, in many cases. Not in all cases; in some of the cases they’re having DACA and they’re gang members and drug dealers, too. But you have some absolutely incredible kids. I would say mostly.”