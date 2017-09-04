TPM Livewire

GOP Rep. Blasts Trump For Ending DACA After Saying He'd Show 'Great Heart'

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL) on Sunday slammed President Donald Trump for his reported plans to end the DACA program, noting that he’s said in the past that he would treat DREAMers with “great heart.”

Trump reportedly plans to announce on Tuesday his decision to roll back the DACA program, which grants legal status to undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, with a six month delay in implementation.

He will announce his decision on the deadline a group of Republican attorneys general gave him to end DACA. If he does not role back the program, the attorneys general plan to sue the White House. Trump is poised to reverse the program implemented by former President Barack Obama despite opposition from several Republicans in Congress.

Trump’s plans to roll back the program come after he previously said he would treat the DREAMers with “great heart.”

“We’re going to show great heart,” he said in February. “DACA is a very, very difficult subject for me, I will tell you. To me it’s one of the most difficult subjects I have, because you have these incredible kids, in many cases. Not in all cases; in some of the cases they’re having DACA and they’re gang members and drug dealers, too. But you have some absolutely incredible kids. I would say mostly.”

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
